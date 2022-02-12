IPL 2022 AUCTION: SRH Pick Uncapped Rahul Tripathi for 8.5 Crore

Rahul Tripathi was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad after a tussle with Chennai Super Kings at the auction table.

The 31-year-old right-handed batsman became the most expensive uncapped batsman so far in the IPL Auction. He had previously played for RPSG, KKR and RR.

The bidding started at the base price of Rs 40 lakhs, but Chennai Super Kings was very much interested in taking Rahul Tripathi to their camp, as he had previously played under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. KKR also seemed very interested in Rahul Tripathi as he had taken them to finals in the previous season with a six. But Sunrisers Hyderabad having bigger purses than KKR and SRH, made the final bid for Rahul Tripathi.