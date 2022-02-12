IPL 2022 Auction: Massive Bidding War Ends With Hasaranga Returning to RCB

Wanindu Hasaranga
Image: BCCI
Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who had a base price of Rs 1 crore, emerged as one of the most sought-after players at the IPL 2022 Auction. The Sri Lankan leg spinner, who had played for Royal Challengers Bangalore last year, sparked off a massive bidding war. Hasaranga returned to RCB for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and RCB were the teams that went for it as they looked to secure the spinner’s services, with his value going through the roof.
After a few rounds of bidding, Hasaranga was finally picked up by RCB for Rs 10.75 crore.
The bidding for Hasaranga had to be stopped midway because of a medical situation to auctioneer Hugh Edmeades. Everyone took an early lunch break as he got medical attention. The Auction restarted with Charu Sharma conducting it after that.
In August 2021 before the second half of the season began, Hasaranga was included in the RCB squad for UAE phase of the tournament.
He made his IPL debut on 20 September 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders.
For Sri Lanka, Hasaranga has 55 wickets in 35 games and in T20s otherwise, he’s picked 113 wickets in 84 games. In the IPL though, he played two games and got no wickets for RCB.
