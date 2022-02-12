IPL 2022 Auction: Faf du Plessis Goes to Royal Challengers Bangalore For 7 Crore

The former South Africa captain was part of the Chennai Super Kings side from 2018 up until the last season, and was a crucial cog in the wheel. Along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, the South African had an impactful season last year. In IPL 2021, he scored 633 runs at a strike rate of 138.20, with six half-centuries to go alongside.

Overall, in the IPL, Faf has played 100 matches and scored 2,935 runs with a healthy strike rate of 131.08, including 22 half-centuries. The 37-year-old has been among the better batters in recent seasons, scoring 2,020 runs since the 2015 season.

An assured batter at the top of the order, Faf is also an excellent fielder and brings a massive amount of experience into the situation. The South African has also been a regular in the CSK side for quite a few years. He played for them from 2011-2015 before joining MS Dhoni at the Rising Pune Super Giant side for two years when CSK were serving a ban. In 2018, Faf was back in the yellow along with MS and continued to do his thing to good effect.

He had listed himself at a base price of INR 2 Crore.