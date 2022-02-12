IPL 2022 Auction: Delhi Capitals' Full Squad

IPL Auction 2022: Full squad of Delhi Capitals
The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is underway in Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals are looking to build a good squad yet again. The Capitals in recent years have performed brilliantly in the IPL and coach Ricky Ponting will want that to continue.
Delhi had retained four players before the auction- Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore).
The four retentions meant Delhi spent Rs 42.50 crore before the auction - the most by any team– and started with a purse of Rs 47.50 crore.
Rishabh Pant: Rs 16 crore
Axar Patel: Rs 9 crore
Prithvi Shaw: Rs 7.5 crore
Anrich Nortje: Rs 6.5 crore
Mitchell Marsh: Rs 6.50 crore
David Warner: Rs 6.25 crore
All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.
A full IPL squad can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18.
As the team starts to build its squad at the 2022 IPL auction, we will continue to update this page with their latest signings.
