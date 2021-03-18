Suresh Raina Holds the Key for CSK’s Revival: Parthiv Patel

Former India middle-order mainstay Suresh Raina will play a key role as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look to revive themselves in IPL 2021, according to Parthiv Patel.

Raina had left the bio-secure bubble before the start of the tournament last year in UAE. Last season, the three-time champions did not fare well and failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the IPL for the first time in their history.

"Last year, what went wrong for CSK was that they were not getting enough runs on the board. Then, in the latter half of the tournament, you see emergence of (opener) Ruturaj Gaikwad. Now with Suresh Raina coming in the squad, I think he holds the key in the CSK lineup and we have seen what he has done throughout the years of IPL," said Patel on Star Sports.