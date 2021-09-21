Kartik Tyagi Defends 4 Runs In Last Over, Punjab Kings Lose Last-Ball Thriller

For a majority of the chase, the match was in Punjab's hands and there was no way Rajasthan would have stolen it. But they did the unthinkable. And also, not to forget the brilliant fielding by Chetan Sakariya at short third man in the 19th over when he saved three crucial runs for his team.

Punjab needed four runs in the last over but Tyagi conceded just one run and took two wickets to guide his team home.

Punjab skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal approached the chase in the best way possible, scoring 120 runs for the first wicket. The duo punished Rajasthan bowlers to all corners of the ground. Agarwal made 67, while Rahul was unlucky to miss his fifty by just one run.

However, their departure did not dampen the mood in the Punjab camp as Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram continued with the momentum and kept hitting boundaries at ease. But Pooran's departure in the last over crushed the dreams for Punjab as Tyagi sent him packing along with Deepak Hooda as he managed to successfully defend four runs in the final six deliveries.