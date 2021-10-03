IPL 2021: KKR Bowlers Restrict Hyderabad to 115/8

Having won the toss and opted to bat first, SRH had a horrible start as Wriddhiman Saha was knocked over for a 0 in the very first over by Tim Southee.

Jason Roy was then joined by Kane Williamson as both tried to keep things steady in the early stages. KKR’s bowlers were not giving anything away and Roy found it tough to go about his usual free scoring ways and was dismissed by Shivam Mavi in the fourth over for 10, caught by Southee.

Williamson and young Priyam Garg made handy contributions but neither could get going as KKR tightened the screws. After the powerplay, Williamson was the first to be dismissed for 26, superbly runout by Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib then had Abishek Verma stumped by Dinesh Karthik for 6 with the score at 51/4. Garg was the next to depart for 21, caught by Rahul Tripathi off Varun Chakravarthy, while looking to build.

Jason Holder too followed suit soon after for 2 as Venkatesh Iyer caught it well in the deep off Chakravarthy, leaving SRH in quite a lot of bother. Chakravarthy finished with 2 wickets as Samad hammered him for a couple of sixes off the final two deliveries.