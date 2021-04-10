Dhawan-Shaw’s Exquisite Stand Helps DC Win by 7 Wickets vs CSK

Raina, who had opened his account with a boundary through the covers, was his usual self in the middle right from the get-go and started to find the gaps soon after settling in.

After Moeen was dismissed, Raina and Ambati Rayudu kept the tempo going as the right hander added 23 useful runs from 16 deliveries before being deceived by a slower one from Tom Curran. Rayudu looked to loft him over mid-off but holed out to Shikhar Dhawan, who took his third catch of the evening.

Raina at the other end, kept going and brought up his half century with a cracking pull shot off Marcus Stoinis that landed in the stands in the 13th over of the innings.

The southpaw was well and truly back but could not continue his stay for much longer as he was runout for 54 while trying to go for a second run with Ravindra Jadeja, who crashed into the bowler Avesh Khan, leaving Raina stranded in the 16th over.

A couple of deliveries later, Avesh struck again as he castled MS Dhoni, who chopped it on to his stumps for a 0, leaving CSK in a spot of bother at 137/6. Avesh then finished off his spell with a fine 5-run over to return with figures of 23/2 after 4.