IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad Leads Comeback as CSK Score 156/6 Against MI

CSK lost Faf du Plessis in the first over as he edged it to Adam Milne in the off Trent Boult, who was once again causing mayhem in the powerplay. Four deliveries later, Milne had Moeen Ali’s number after that as the southpaw was comfortably caught at cover. Both were dismissed for ducks. Off the last ball of the second over, Rayudu needed to walk back to the pavilion after copping a blow to his elbow from a snorter by Milne.

An out of sorts Suresh Raina (4) found the fence in a streaky manner before his attempted slog landed in the hands of Rahul Chahar at point off Boult. CSK at 7/3 in 3 overs were in trouble.

With MS Dhoni for company, Ruturaj Gaikwad looked to increase the scoring rate with a few stylish shots as the duo looked to steady the ship. However, Dhoni could not hang in there for too long and was gone for 3, caught at square leg by Boult off Milne. Mind you, Jasprit Bumrah hadn’t bowled yet and CSK were 24/4 after 6 overs.

However, Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja put together a crucial partnership and bailed CSK out. With Jadeja happy to pick the ones and twos, Gaikwad, who was well set by then, started to find the boundary a little more frequently.