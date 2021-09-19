IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad Leads Comeback as CSK Score 156/6 Against MI

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a half century against MI
Image: BCCI
After a horrendous start to Chennai Super Kings’ innings in Dubai, Ruturaj Gaikwad played a sublime knock, remaining unbeaten on 88 off 58 deliveries to put the pressure on Mumbai Indians.
Electing to bat first after MS Dhoni won the toss, CSK managed a paltry 156/6 in Dubai against the defending champions as the second half of IPL 2021 restarted on 19 September.
Chennai Super Kings’ top order collapsed in the powerplay as they were forced to relive the UAE nightmare against a rampant Mumbai Indians attack. New Zealanders Trent Boult and Adam Milne were on fire and an injury to Ambati Rayudu didn’t help CSK.
CSK lost Faf du Plessis in the first over as he edged it to Adam Milne in the off Trent Boult, who was once again causing mayhem in the powerplay. Four deliveries later, Milne had Moeen Ali’s number after that as the southpaw was comfortably caught at cover. Both were dismissed for ducks. Off the last ball of the second over, Rayudu needed to walk back to the pavilion after copping a blow to his elbow from a snorter by Milne.
An out of sorts Suresh Raina (4) found the fence in a streaky manner before his attempted slog landed in the hands of Rahul Chahar at point off Boult. CSK at 7/3 in 3 overs were in trouble.
With MS Dhoni for company, Ruturaj Gaikwad looked to increase the scoring rate with a few stylish shots as the duo looked to steady the ship. However, Dhoni could not hang in there for too long and was gone for 3, caught at square leg by Boult off Milne. Mind you, Jasprit Bumrah hadn’t bowled yet and CSK were 24/4 after 6 overs.
However, Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja put together a crucial partnership and bailed CSK out. With Jadeja happy to pick the ones and twos, Gaikwad, who was well set by then, started to find the boundary a little more frequently.
While Gaikwad continued to build on the momentum causing a bit of concern for Pollard and co, Jadeja’s attempt to break free costed him his wicket. Batting on 26, Jadeja tried to smash Bumrah over long off but was caught by Pollard in the 17th over.
Gaikwad and Jadeja put on 81, pushing CSK over 100. During the course of the partnership, Gaikwad too brought up a well-deserved half-century, and was looking good for more.
The dismissal did not really affect CSK’s impressive fight back as Gaikwad swept Boult for four before Dwayne Bravo hit him for 2 consecutive sixes, making the 19th over a productive 24-run one. Gaikwad finished it off with another maximum. Bravo however was dismissed for 23 off 8 by Bumrah before Gaikwad wrapped up the innings with a swept six off the ace pacer.
Published: 19 Sep 2021,09:22 PM IST