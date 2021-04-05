Ricky Ponting Reveals Prithvi Shaw’s Training Methods in IPL 2020

Ponting said he was surprised with Shaw’s self-found theory of not wanting to practice in the nets when he was not getting any runs.

“He had four or five games where he made under 10 and I’m telling him we have to go to the nets and work out what’s wrong and he looked me in the eye and said, ‘No, I’m not batting today’ – I couldn’t really work that out.”

However, the former Australian great hoped that Shaw had changed his attitude and was more willing to slog it out in the nets when out of form.

“He might have changed. I know he’s done a lot of work over the last few months, that theory that he had might have changed, and hopefully it has, because if we can get the best out of him, he could be a superstar player.”

Shaw overturned his poor run with a sensational performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in India amassing a record 827 runs including four centuries after being dropped from the India squad on the Australia tour.

Interestingly, it was Ponting on commentary (during India’s tour Down Under in 2020-21) who predicted Shaw’s technical deficiency with the ball that came back in.