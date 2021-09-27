IPL 2021: RR Bat First vs SRH; Jason Roy Replaces David Warner

SRH's Kane Williamson talks to Jason Roy, who makes his debut against RR.
Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson has won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and opted to bat first. Kane Williamson is leading SRH in what is a must win game for both sides.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are without David Warner and Jason Roy will make his debut for the franchise. Warner has had a troubled season for the SRH side.
Royals youngster Kartik Tyagi is out with injury, Chris Morris, Evin Lewis are back in the side. Whereas, four changes for Sunrisers: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Siddharth Kaul in. While David Warner is not playing on Monday.
After the toss, Royals' captain Sanju Samson said, "Atmosphere suits here batting first...The last defeat was hard, and we are a much better team."
SRH skipper Kane Williamson said, "Important we adapt quickly. Roy at the top comes in for Warner. I guess today is something fresh. The young guys come in..."
Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed bottom of the table with Rajasthan Royals on sixth. The SRH side have lost their last 3 games.
A loss today will end their mathematical chance of going to the play-offs. SRH are going through a phase similar to what CSK had last year. But do they have it in them to bow out on a high - if they have out - with successive wins like Dhoni and Co. did? And they are playing CSK, KKR, RCB and MI after today - all tough games.
"We are using exactly the same surface we used last night. It still looks fantastic. Nice coverage of grass, got a good sound... tap, tap, tap, tap, tap. Looks hard. One side is just 62 metres," reckons Simon Doull about the pitch.
"Yes, the pacers had success with slower balls, but if the batters stand in the crease they can hit down the ground or use the shorter boundary. For me it still remains good for batting," adds Anjum Chopra.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma
Published: 27 Sep 2021,07:06 PM IST