IPL 2021: RR Bat First vs SRH; Jason Roy Replaces David Warner

Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson has won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and opted to bat first. Kane Williamson is leading SRH in what is a must win game for both sides.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are without David Warner and Jason Roy will make his debut for the franchise. Warner has had a troubled season for the SRH side.

Royals youngster Kartik Tyagi is out with injury, Chris Morris, Evin Lewis are back in the side. Whereas, four changes for Sunrisers: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Siddharth Kaul in. While David Warner is not playing on Monday.



After the toss, Royals' captain Sanju Samson said, "Atmosphere suits here batting first...The last defeat was hard, and we are a much better team."



SRH skipper Kane Williamson said, "Important we adapt quickly. Roy at the top comes in for Warner. I guess today is something fresh. The young guys come in..."