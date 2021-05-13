Shafali Verma Set for First Women’s BBL Stint With Sydney Sixers

After The Hundred in England, teenage sensation Shafali Verma will also play in the Women’s BBL in 2021 after she signed up for the Sydney Sixers.
ESPNCricinfo reported that India’s left arm spinner Radha Yadav too is in talks to feature for one of the Sydney sides in the WBBL. Apart from Radha and Shafali, another cricketer from the Indian women’s team is expected to be part of the WBBL this season.
"Yes, Shafali has signed the contract with Sydney Sixers, and given she is a minor, I have had to give my consent, too," Verma's father, Sanjeev, told ESPNcricinfo.
"I would like to thank the BCCI and Haryana Cricket Association [HCA] for giving my daughter the permission and support to play in the WBBL. Without the guidance of the HCA, whatever Shafali is doing in her career wouldn't have been possible."
A BCCI official was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo that the WBBL this year could see the biggest Indian contingent.
"All players who have been or will be approached by Big Bash teams will be given all necessary permissions to participate in the WBBL this season," he said on the condition of anonymity.
Previously, only Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy have played in the WBBL. Mandhana, Kaur, Shafali, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues form the contingent for The Hundred.
The last two seasons of the WBBL did not see any Indian players as they were initially busy preparing for the T20 World Cup during the 2019 season and the dates clashed with the Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah next year.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined