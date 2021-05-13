Shafali Verma Set for First Women’s BBL Stint With Sydney Sixers

"Yes, Shafali has signed the contract with Sydney Sixers, and given she is a minor, I have had to give my consent, too," Verma's father, Sanjeev, told ESPNcricinfo.

"I would like to thank the BCCI and Haryana Cricket Association [HCA] for giving my daughter the permission and support to play in the WBBL. Without the guidance of the HCA, whatever Shafali is doing in her career wouldn't have been possible."

A BCCI official was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo that the WBBL this year could see the biggest Indian contingent.

"All players who have been or will be approached by Big Bash teams will be given all necessary permissions to participate in the WBBL this season," he said on the condition of anonymity.

Previously, only Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy have played in the WBBL. Mandhana, Kaur, Shafali, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues form the contingent for The Hundred.

The last two seasons of the WBBL did not see any Indian players as they were initially busy preparing for the T20 World Cup during the 2019 season and the dates clashed with the Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah next year.