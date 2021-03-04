IPL 2021: Dhoni Arrives in Chennai, CSK Camp Likely From 9 March

The Indian players in the CSK will be a part of the camp, he said, adding they would be arriving in batches. The schedule and venues for the 14th edition of IPL have not been confirmed yet.

CSK, during the recent mini auction earlier this year, picked up England all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore, apart from Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham (for Rs 9.25 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujra (Rs 50 lakh). It also roped in a few others including Tamil Nadu batsman C Hari Nishaanth, Harishankar Reddy and Bhagath Varma (all for Rs 20 lakh).

The team did not fare well in the last IPL in UAE and failed to qualify for the play-offs for the first time ever.