IPL 2021: Dhoni Arrives in Chennai, CSK Camp Likely From 9 March

Chennai Super Kings’ captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has arrived in Chennai with the team’s training camp set to commence from 9 March.
The former India captain arrived late on Wednesday and will serve a five-day quarantine.
Ambati Rayudu also reached Chennai on the same day while the rest of Tamil Nadu players in the squad will be joining a little later.
“Yeah...the camp is likely to start from March 9. Whoever is available would take part in the training sessions,” CSK CEO K S Viswanathan was quoted as saying by PTI.
“The players will undergo five-day quarantine before they start training. Also, they will have to return three negative tests...” he added.
The Indian players in the CSK will be a part of the camp, he said, adding they would be arriving in batches. The schedule and venues for the 14th edition of IPL have not been confirmed yet.
CSK, during the recent mini auction earlier this year, picked up England all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore, apart from Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham (for Rs 9.25 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujra (Rs 50 lakh). It also roped in a few others including Tamil Nadu batsman C Hari Nishaanth, Harishankar Reddy and Bhagath Varma (all for Rs 20 lakh).
The team did not fare well in the last IPL in UAE and failed to qualify for the play-offs for the first time ever.
