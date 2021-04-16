IPL 2021: Match 7 RR vs DC Highlights

Delhi Capitals - 147/8

Rajasthan Royals - 150/7

Delhi Capitals came to bat first and managed to score a modest total of 147 for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Rishabh Pant scored 51 off 32 balls, Tom Curran scored 21 off 16, and debutant Lalit Yadav scored 20 off 24.

Player of the Match Jaydev Unadkat took 3/15 wickets in his four overs for Rajasthan. While Mustafizur Rahman picked up 2/29 from his four overs.

Rajasthan had to chase a target of 148 to win the match. But, by the end of the powerplay, things started looking difficult for them as they had already lost three wickets, including that of skipper Samson, with total score of just 26/3.