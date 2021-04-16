IPL 2021 Points Table: RR on 5th Position After Beating DC

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, 15 April, defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the seventh match of IPL 2021, played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
The victory has helped Rajasthan Royals make a small jump — from 6th position to 5th position in IPL 2021 points table. However, the defeat for Delhi Capitals has caused a fall of two ranks, i.e., from 2nd to 4th position in the points table.
Both, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have played two matches each. They have also managed to lose one and win one each. But Delhi Capitals is placed one position above Rajasthan Royals in the points table because of their better net run rate.
The table is led by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with two victories in hand. It is followed by Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.
This is what the points table looks like after DC vs RR match on Thursday -
DC lost to RR by 3 wickets.
On Thursday, Delhi Capitals managed to score 147 for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant scored a total of 51 runs off 32 balls, Tom Curran scored 21 off 16, and Lalit Yadav scored 20 off 24.
Whereas, for Rajasthan Royals, David Miller scored 62 off 43, Rahul Tewatia scored 19 off 17, and Chris Morris (not out) grabbed the victory for Rajasthan by scoring 36 off 18. Delhi Capitals lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets.
