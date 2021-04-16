IPL 2021 Points Table: RR on 5th Position After Beating DC

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, 15 April, defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the seventh match of IPL 2021, played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The victory has helped Rajasthan Royals make a small jump — from 6th position to 5th position in IPL 2021 points table. However, the defeat for Delhi Capitals has caused a fall of two ranks, i.e., from 2nd to 4th position in the points table.

Both, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have played two matches each. They have also managed to lose one and win one each. But Delhi Capitals is placed one position above Rajasthan Royals in the points table because of their better net run rate.

The table is led by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with two victories in hand. It is followed by Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.