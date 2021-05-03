IPL 2021 Match 29: DC vs PBKS Highlights

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, 3 May, defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 29th match of IPL 2021 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

This was the sixth victory for Delhi, which helped the team climb to the top-spot in IPL 2021 points table. Whereas, Punjab Kings slipped from fifth position to sixth position in the points table.

PBKS was led by Mayank Agarwal, while Rishabh Pant let DC.

DC won the toss and chose to bowl first.