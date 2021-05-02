Kane Williamson, Tom Moody Comment After SRH Drop David Warner

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson said that there are still "conversations to be had" about David Warner's role in the team after their defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The franchise had announced that Williamson had replaced Warner as captain on the eve of the match and went on to drop the latter from the squad.

SRH were restricted to 165/8 chasing a target of 221.