IPL 2021 Match 23: CSK vs SRH Highlights

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, 28 April, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
This was the fifth victory for CSK, which helped them in regaining the first position on IPL 2021 points table. It is also the team with the highest net run rate of +1.475 till now in this season of Indian Premier League. SRH, on the other hand, remained on the last spot of the points table.
CSK was led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, while former Australian captain David Warner led SRH.
SRH won the toss and chose to bat first.
SunRisers Hyderabad came to bat first and scored a total of 171 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Skipper David Warner scored 57 runs off 55 balls, Manish Pandey scored 61 off 46, and Kane Williamson scored 26 (not out) off 10 deliveries.
Lungi Ngidi of CSK took two wickets in 4 overs for the team, while Sam Curran grabbed one.
CSK's openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis made it an easy chase for for the team by scoring 129 runs in 13 overs. Gaikwad scored a 75 off 44 balls, du Plessis scored 56 off 38, and Suresh Raina scored 17 (not out) off 15 deliveries.
SRH's Rashid Khan alone took 3 wickets for his team but was unable to restrict CSK’s chase.
CSK scored a total of 173 runs for 3 wickets in 18.3 overs. It won the match against SRH by 7 wickets.
Gaikwad bagged 'Player of the Match' award.
