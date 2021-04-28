IPL 2021 Match 22: RCB vs DC Highlights

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) managed to grab a very close 1-run victory in a thrilling match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, 26 April, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
With their fifth win on Tuesday, RCB is back on the top spot on IPL 2021 points table with 10 points in their account. Whereas, DC slipped from the 2nd spot to the 3rd after losing the match against RCB.
RCB was led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, wile Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals.
Delhi won the toss and chose to bowl first.
RCB came out to bat first and scored 171 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. South African cricketer AB de Villiers scored 75 (not out) off 42 balls, Rajat Patidar scored 31 off 22, and Glenn Maxwell scored 25 runs off 20 deliveries.
DC's Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, and Kagiso Rabada took one wicket each for the team.
DC Skipper Rishabh Pant scored a total of 58 (not out) off 48 balls, Shimron Hetmyer (not out) scored 53 off 25, and Marcus Stoinis scored 22 runs off 17 deliveries.
RCB's Harshal Patel took two wickets in 4 overs, while Kyle Jamieson, and Mohammed Siraj took one wicket each and restricted Delhi Capitals' to 170 runs in 20 overs.
RCB won the match by 1 run.
de Villiers bagged 'Player of the Match' award.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 28 Apr 2021,11:26 AM IST