Jason Behrendorff Replaces Josh Hazlewood at Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have added Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff to their squad for IPL 2021, the league confirmed on Friday, 9 April.

IPL 2021 begins on 9 April with defending champions Mumbai Indians playing Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

Behrendorff is replacing Josh Hazlewood for CSK after the latter pulled out of the tournament citing the bio-bubble fatigue.