Jason Behrendorff Replaces Josh Hazlewood at Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have added Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff to their squad for IPL 2021, the league confirmed on Friday, 9 April.
IPL 2021 begins on 9 April with defending champions Mumbai Indians playing Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.
Behrendorff is replacing Josh Hazlewood for CSK after the latter pulled out of the tournament citing the bio-bubble fatigue.
This is Behrendorff’s second IPL team, having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he played five matches and picked as many wickets. The left-arm quick has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is so far.
Chennai Super Kings commence their campaign with a match against Delhi Capitals on 10 April at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Australian cricketer Josh Philippe, who was retained by Royal Challengers Banglore, had also pulled out of the league last month. Later, Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had also decided against landing in India.
Published: 09 Apr 2021,12:04 PM IST