It’s Going to be Next Level: Maxwell on Teaming Up With Kohli

Australian middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell is really excited to team with the Indian captain Virat Kohli in the next edition of the IPL. The Australian who was signed on by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping INR 14.25 Cr at the Auction on 18 February will join Kohli and AB de Villiers in the side.

"It's going to be next level," Maxwell told AAP.

"He's been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s.