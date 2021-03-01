It’s Going to be Next Level: Maxwell on Teaming Up With Kohli

Australian middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell is really excited to team with the Indian captain Virat Kohli in the next edition of the IPL. The Australian who was signed on by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping INR 14.25 Cr at the Auction on 18 February will join Kohli and AB de Villiers in the side.
"It's going to be next level," Maxwell told AAP.
"He's been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s.
"He's been able to adapt his game, dominate for a long period of time and deal with the Indian pressure of being their captain and their best player.
"I'm looking forward to watching him go about his work, not just in games but in training, and hopefully tapping into some of the leadership stuff and try and learn off him."
The Australian said he and Kohli have developed a good friendship over the years as opponents. In fact Kohli even backed Maxwell when he took a break in 2019 because of mental health matters.
"I think what Glenn has done is remarkable. It will set the right example for cricketers all over the world that if you're not in the best frame of mind, you try, you try and try. I think, as human beings, you reach a tipping point at some stage you need some time away from the game," Kohli had said.
"He's been a solid backer of my stance," Maxwell said.
"In a way he probably understood a lot of the things that I was going through ... a lot of expectation and pressure, which I'm sure he can relate to."
Bangalore have a strong Australian connection this season, with fellow Australian T20 squad teammates Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Josh Philippe joining Maxwell at the IPL side, as well as veteran Dan Christian.
Maxwell, who did not have a good season with Punjab last year, will be keen on repaying the faith shown in his abilities this year, after going through a slump in form for a few seasons in the IPL.
