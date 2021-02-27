How Have the Most Expensive Buys at 2021 IPL Auction Fared Since?

Not too long ago, at the IPL 2021 Auction in Chennai there were some intense bidding wars over the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris and Kyle Jamieson, which surprised quite a few.

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell’s recent seasons in the IPL have not seen him live up to his lofty standards while New Zealander Kyle Jamieson is still quite a fresh face at the highest level.

Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings did not hold back on the purse strings as they went for the players they wanted, in the process rewriting some of the records too.

Here’s a look at how some of the most expensive buys at the 2021 IPL Auction have been doing in their games since.