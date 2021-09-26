IPL 2021: Harshal Patel's Heroics Help RCB Thrash MI by 54 Runs

Then came Glenn Maxwell. The duo continued the onslaught as RCB crossed the 100-run mark in the 13th over. However, Kohli's superb innings came to an end in the 16th over. A short of a length from Milne and Kohli charged down the track in a bid to pull him. He rushed into the shot and ended up top-edging it. Anukul, the substitute fielder, took the catch.

Maxwell's masterclass ended on 56 with a low full-toss from Bumrah. The Mumbai pacer struck again and got AB Devilliers out. That proved a great over for Mumbai Indians to make a comeback in the match. The lower order were barely able to add much to the total as MI were asked to chase 166.

With Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, the defending champions were off to a solid start. The openers attacked and were also watchful, scoring at good pace through the powerplay. The MI openers kept RCB’s bowlers at bay and also scored putting together a half-century stand before the first wicket fell.

De Kock was the first to be dismissed, caught by Glenn Maxwell off Yuzvendra Chahal for 24. Rohit at the other end, wasn’t about to throw in the towel yet and continued to chip away.

The captain scored 43 off 28 deliveries before being caught by Padikkal off Maxwell. With the score at 79/2, MI had their task cut out but RCB’s bowlers were also up to the task.

Ishan Kishan (9), Suryakumar Yadav (8), Krunal Pandya (5), Kieron Pollard (7) and Hardik Pandya (0), all failed to get going as MI’s middle order crumbled. The one responsible for the collapse majorly was Harshal Patel who took a hat-trick, getting Hardik, Pollard and Rahul Chahar in the 17th over.

Off the next over, Chahal castled Jasprit Bumrah before Harshal rounded off the win with a fourth wicket.

RCB won by 54 runs, registering their first win of the second leg of IPL 2021.