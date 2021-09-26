IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Takes Hat-trick Against Mumbai Indians

Harshal Patel celebrates the wicket of Kieron Pollard.
Image: BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Harshal Patel turned up the style in Dubai as they saw off Mumbai Indians thanks to a hat-trick from him.
Harshal dismissed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar of consecutive deliveries in the 17th over as RCB pressed home their advantage.
Harshal then rounded off the innings with a fourth wicket, dismissing Adam Milne for 0 as RCB romped home to a comprehensive 54-run win.
Harshal finished with 4 wickets in the game and has 9 wickets to his name against MI this season.
While Hardik was caught by Kohli, Pollard was bowled down the leg side and then Chahar was trapped LBW with a slower ball in Harshal’s third over.
In the first game against MI, earlier in the season, Harshal had picked a five wicket haul as RCB won a thrilling contest.
Harshal had dismissed Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, and Kieron Pollard in the final over after sending Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya back to the pavilion in the 18th and 16th over respectively.
It was also the first five-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians.
Harshal was rewarded with his maiden IPL contract back in 2012 by the RCB franchise, and he remained a part of their squad till the 2017 season. He had been subsequently picked up by the Delhi Capitals in the auctions and played three seasons for them.
After an impressive stint with Delhi, the player has been traded to the Virat Kohli-led RCB team once again.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 26 Sep 2021,11:19 PM IST