IPL 2020: Chahal Reveals Why Philippe Was Promoted Ahead of Virat

Chahal said that it would have been good for the team with Virat and AB batting at the back-end of the innings. The Quint Yuzvendra Chahal also talked about his team’s death bowling, which went the distance on Thursday | (Photo courtesy: BCCI) IPL Chahal said that it would have been good for the team with Virat and AB batting at the back-end of the innings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s leg-spinner talked about his team tactics when they sent wicket-keeper batsman Josh Philippe ahead of Virat Kohli at No 3 against Kings XI Punjab, on Thursday, 24 September. Chahal said that it was management’s decision (to promote Philippe) as they thought since they were chasing a big target and if Virat and AB de Villiers are playing at the later stage it would be great for them. Also, Philippe is a top-order batsman playing for Western Australia and Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. RCB had slipped to 4-3 after 2.4 overs after losing Philippe, Virat and Devdutt Padikkal in quick succession.

The 30-year-old was also quick to point that it’s too early to raise questions on their death bowling woes as they won their first match because of their death bowling only. “We bowled well, it’s just one batsman KL Rahul batted so well (that he took the game away).” RCB gave away 74 runs in the last four. Asked about the two dropped catches, Chahal said that catching is a little difficult on the boundary at that ground in Dubai, compared to the other grounds. Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians next, at the same venue on Monday, 28 September.

