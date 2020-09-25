RCB Captain Kohli Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Slow Over Rate Against KXIP

Virat Kohli’s forgettable evening continued after the match too as his side failed to maintain the over rate.

The tough night for Royal Challengers Bangalore and its skipper Virat Kohli didn’t end just when they lost to Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing Indian Premier League, by 97 runs, on Thursday, 24 September. The misery continued after the loss, too, as the skipper was found guilty of the minimum over-rate offences.

Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakhs after his side failed to maintain the required over-rate. Since it was RCB’s first offense of the IPL Code of Conduct regarding the minimum over rate, no further proceedings were required.

Kohli had a forgettable evening in all the three departments of his specialization. In one of the biggest defeats of the tournament – 97 runs – Kohli first dropped Rahul twice when he was on 83 and 89, then he got out early, scoring just 1 (5) and this penalty because of not completing overs in time, didn’t really help his cause.