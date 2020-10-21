He Worked Hard After Having a Tough Year: Virat on Mohd Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli said that he had initially thought of starting their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Washington Sundar as Chris Morris' new ball partner and the decision to bring in speedster Mohammed Siraj was a late call. "It was a late call to be honest (to give Siraj the new ball). Was thinking of giving Washy the ball and then bring Chris Morris into the game. But the pitch was very dry and so looking at the conditions we decided to start with Siraj and Morris," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Although Siraj missed a hat-trick, he tore into the KKR top order, dismissing opener Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana off consecutive deliveries in his first over and then Tom Banton in his next. Both overs were maidens, thus making him the first in the IPL to have bowled two maiden overs in the same match and ended the game with figures of 3/8 in four overs.

“Last year he [Siraj] had a tough year. Lots of people went hard at him. But he worked hard. He was hitting the right areas in practice and talking to the bowling coach. He’s seeing the result now and we want him to continue.” Virat Kohli

The win took RCB level on points with the top-ranked Delhi Capitals, behind them only on net run rate. "I obviously have thought about the things we can do on the field but the management this time around has been able to create a culture. We have a plan A, we have plan B, and people are executing it that's why it's looking good," said Kohli about the balance the team has found this season after three underwhelming years.