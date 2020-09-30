David Warner Reveals What SRH Did Better vs DC to Get First Win

Warner said that not losing wickets in the powerplay and bowling tight lines helped his team get their first win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner was pleased with his side’s performance against the Delhi Capitals (DC) to notch up their first win of this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warner rued the fact that he and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow hit a lot of shots straight to the fielders in the powerplay and couldn’t find the gaps, but he was happy that they both stayed and didn't give wickets to DC in that period. “At the end of the day, it’s about having a bit of luck. Another day we could have been two down for 30-odd but we knuckled down and played our way.”

Warner said that they were on par to get a score around 170-180 but also complimented the Delhi bowlers who bowled well in the powerplay and at the death. “All the talk about our middle-order not being good enough, not playing well, we put our game together tonight, backed ourselves, played fluently and got ourselves a positive total,” he added on what he thought about the score. He said that at the halftime, we talked about bowling tight lines and taking early wickets. “If you had wickets at the end with the dew factor that was there, it could have been a different story. But, we held our nerve and we bowled very well.” The 33-year-old Australian batsman also applauded the leg-spinner Rashid Khan for bowling tight lines and building a lot of pressure with dot balls and taking wickets. “He knew he had a big role to play with young Abhishek (Sharma) at the other end and we had (Abdul) Samad as well, who would have bowled but Sharma bowled well apart from getting hit at the back-end, otherwise it would have put a lot of pressure on Rash (Rashid), who held his nerve.”