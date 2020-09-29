Warner, Bairstow, Williamson Help SRH Set Delhi a Target of 163

A steady opening partnership by Australian David Warner and Englishman Johnny Bairstow followed by some feisty batting by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson saw Sunrisers Hyderabad score 162/4. SRH, which is yet to open its account in the points table, will be desperate for a win after two straight losses. Delhi’s batsmen, however, have been in stellar form. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will be looking to continue their form from their last match against Chennai where they put up a 94-run stand in eleven overs.

Delhi’s batting and SRH’s wickets in hand going into the finals overs will, perhaps, make Warner’s men feel they may be 20 runs short of a convincing total.

Having won the toss, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer put Hyderabad into bat at Abi Dhabi in the 11th match of IPL 2020. Delhi, currently perched on top of the points table with two wins out of two, will be backing its batting line-up to chase down 162. Tuesday’s match saw young Kashmiri Abdul Samad get his first match of IPL 2020 while Williamson also got a place in the starting eleven having sat out the first two matches.

A CAUTIOUS START

Both Warner and Bairstow, known for their lusty hitting up the order, took SRH off to a somewhat slow and cautious start. Delhi bowlers provided little room for the openers to wield their bats, forcing them to keep rotating strike minus the big hits. At the end of the powerplay, SRH had put up 38 runs on the board without losing a wicket. This allowed the openers room to try out their shots as the spinners came in to bowl.

Warner finally departed for 45 (33) as the openers put up a solid 77-run partnership in 57 balls for the first wicket. Bairstow departed in the 18th over after a hard-fought 53 off 48 balls.

THE RETURN OF KANE WILLIAMSON

The SRH camp will be wondering if they missed a trick by not playing the experienced Kane Williamson in the first two matches. The Kiwi batsman came out in the twelfth over and wasted no time in settling down. He was able to read the line and length well and managed to middle his shots as he scored a quickfire 41 off 26 balls. His innings included five 4s and carried forward the momentum set up by the openers.

SRH batsman Kane Williamson

AMIT MISHRA SPINS A WEB

The former India leg-spinner may be 37 year old in a tournament seen largely designed for youngsters but on Tuesday evening showed just why he is invaluable for a any IPL team. In a controlled bowling performance, Mishra took 2 for 35, with six dot balls.

Amit Mishra being congratulated by Delhi keeper Rishabh Pant

DELHI BATSMEN WILL BE CONFIDENT

Delhi Capitals, with back to back wins and four points out of four, look a confident side. Their top order have been in fine form, scoring 175/3 against Chennai as all their top order batsmen -- Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer -- got runs. Requiring a little over 8 runs-per-over, Delhi will be looking to their openers to once again get them off to a good start in the powerplay. The team has depth in their batting line up with Stoinis , Shimron Hetmeyer and Axar Patel in the lower-middle order.