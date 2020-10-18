Warner Elects to Bowl vs Morgan’s KKR, 2 Changes in Each Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.

“We’ll have a bowl. The wickets have been challenging in Dubai compared to this one,” said Warner after winning the toss.

Both teams have made 2 changes in their XI with SRH bringing in Basil Thampi for Khaleel Ahmed and Abdul Samad in Shahbaz Nadeem’s place. KKR are playing Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson, leaving out Chris Green and Prasidh Krishna. Sunil Narine was taken off IPL’s illegal bowling action list earlier on Sunday but KKR have elected to leave him out. Skipper Morgan says he wasn't fully fit and they didn't want to risk playing him.

“We will have to improve our basics better, we didn’t do that against Mumbai Indians in our last match. We don’t want to rush Sunil (Narine) back, we’ll give him some time,” said KKR captain Eoin Morgan.

Playing XIs: SRH: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi KKR: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy