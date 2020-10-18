Sunil Narine Taken off the Suspected Bowling Action Warning List

Narine’s action was found to be within permissible limits post the IPL Suspected Bowling Action Committee’s review. The Quint Kolkata Knight Riders’ spinner Sunil Narine has been taken off the Suspect Illegal Action Warning List after a careful review | (Photo Courtesy: BCCI/IPL) IPL Narine’s action was found to be within permissible limits post the IPL Suspected Bowling Action Committee’s review.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine has been cleared of the suspect Illegal bowling action and thus his name has been removed off the warning list. Narine was reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his team’s match against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Abu Dhabi on 10 October and subsequently was placed on the Warning List. “KKR requested for an Official Assessment of Mr Narine’s action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles. The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits. The Committee also noted that Mr Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage,” said an official IPL release.