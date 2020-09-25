After 3/32, Ravi Bishnoi Reveals What Advice Coach Kumble Gave Him

Bishnoi talked about backing his strengths and his main focus, which was to try and not bowl any loose balls. The Quint Ravi Bishnoi also talked about the mental aspect of game as on the ground skill levels of all players are alike | (Photo courtesy: BCCI) IPL Bishnoi talked about backing his strengths and his main focus, which was to try and not bowl any loose balls.

Kings XI Punjab leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has impressed one and all on his two outings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), talked about the importance of Anil Kumble in the dressing room. “Anil sir has just told me to back my skills, bowl on my strengths and not try to do too many things and just stay calm in match situations,” Bishnoi said on learning from the legendary leg-spinner. The 20-year-old also talked about his preparation and thought process before bowling to the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Aaron Finch. “The preparation was more on the mental side as skills level becomes more or less similar for all after taking the field. Whoever stays mentally strong, that helps in the game,” he said. He also added that his main focus was to not bowl any loose balls.

Asked about the bowling plans to defend the big total, Bishnoi said, “We came on the field with a mindset to defend as if the total was 180.” He mentioned they did that so that there was no complacency in any of the players which can creep in thinking you have 200+ total on the board. The Jodhpur-born player also praised his KXIP skipper KL Rahul for his magnificent unbeaten knock of 132 runs. “Everyone knows he is such a class player. He’s technically so strong and one wants to see his attractive stroke-making again and again. His knock helped us get that total of 200-plus.” Kings XI Punjab will play their next game against Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah on Sunday, 27 September.