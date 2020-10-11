IPL Points Table: RCB, KKR Climb a Spot Each Post Wins on Saturday

A look at the IPL 2020 Points Table after the double header Saturday on 10 October.

Another double-header Saturday in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the two teams who were on the winning side – Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – climbed a spot each in the points table. In the afternoon game on 10 October, KKR registered a come-from-behind win over Kings XI Punjab, who registered their fifth-straight loss after crumbling under the pressure.

Chasing a target of 165 set by KKR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Punjab were cruising for much of the chase before losing their way in the last three overs, eventually falling two runs short of KKR's total of 164/6. With this loss, the KL Rahul-led side continue to languish at the bottom of the standings with just one win so far. In the evening game of the IPL, RCB completed a comprehensive win over MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, who slumped to their fifth loss in seven games this season. Chasing a target of 170, CSK could only manage 132/8 at the end of their 20 overs. Chennai continue to remain at the sixth spot after their Saturday match.