5 Highlights From KKR’s Thrilling 2-Run Comeback Win Over KXIP

Kings XI Punjab were on course to finally bounce back after four-straight losses. However, a big turnaround in the last three overs of their chase, resulted in Kolkata Knight Riders snatching the victory in the Indian Premier League match on Saturday, 10 October. After choosing to bat first, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik finally found form as he smashed 58 off 29 balls to take his side to 164/4 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In response, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stitched a massive 115-run opening stand. However, a flurry of wickets saw KXIP going from 143/1 in 17 overs after Mayank’s wicket to 162/5 in 20 overs, eventually falling 2 runs short of their target. Here’s a look at 5 highlights from the thrilling encounter.

Two Early Wickets & A Slow Start by KKR

KXIP were reduced to 14/2 in the first 21 balls of their innings. Mohammed Shami (1/30) provided the breakthrough for KXIP with the wicket of opener Rahul Tripathi (4) in the second over. Soon after, a mix-up led to the run out of Nitish Rana (2). Englishman Eoin Morgan then came in to bat at No.4, but could not pick up the pace of the innings with Gill. The duo took KKR to 60/2 in overs, and stitched a 49-run stand before Morgan was caught out for a 23-ball 24.

Karthik & Gill Accelerate the Innings

From 64/3 in 11 overs, Gill and Karthik accelerated the innings and helped KKR cross 100 in 15 overs. The duo stitched a crucial 82-run stand for the fourth wicket to give KKR some much-needed momentum. Gill reached the 50-run mark in 32 deliveries – his second fifty this season – and Karthik notched his first half-century of the season off 22 balls.

Both batsmen were eventually run out, but had managed to push KKR towards a competitive total. Gill went in the 18th over after a 47-ball 57 while Karthik fell on the final ball of the innings after scoring a 58 off 29 balls, which included eight boundaries and two sixes.

KXIP Young Bowlers Shines Again

For the second-straight game, KXIP young bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi returned with impressive figures.

For the second-straight game, KXIP young bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi returned with impressive figures. The 21-year-old left-arm seamer Arshdeep gave away just two runs in his two Powerplay overs. He also picked up the wicket of Andre Russell (5) and finished with figures of 1/25.

Spinner Bishnoi got the crucial scalp of Eoin Morgan that stopped the Englishman from forming a big stand with Gill. The 20-year-old also returned with 1/25 in his four overs.

Mayank & Rahul’s Opening Stand

The big-hitting opening duo of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul had both failed to fire in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. But on Saturday, the pair was back to their old ways, giving KXIP a solid start with a 115-run stand. Mayank-Rahul took their team to 47/0 in the six Powerplay overs. As KXIP crossed 100 in 12.2 overs, captain Rahul brought up his fourth half-century this IPL, off 42 balls. Agarwal followed suit in the same over, reaching the 50-run mark off 33 balls. The two however could not break their record for the highest partnership this season (183 vs RR), as Prasidh Krishna dismissed Mayank for 56 (off 39 balls).

KKR Make Big Comeback

The opening duo had put KXIP on the cusp of victory, needing 50 runs off 34 balls. However, the game turned around, with KKR picking up four wickets in the last three overs. Nicholas Pooran was castled by Sunil Narine for a 10-ball 16 after adding 29 runs with Rahul. Prasidh picked up two more wickets in the 19th over, removing Prabh Simran Singh for 4 and KL Rahul for 74. KXIP 151/4, then needed 14 off the last over with Glenn Maxwell and Mandeep Singh at the crease. Sunil Narine was handed the ball, and removed Mandeep on the fifth ball of the over, leaving KXIP with seven needed off the last ball. Maxwell hit a massive shot, but fell just short of the boundary, as KXIP fell two runs short of their victory.