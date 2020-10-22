Batsmen Lacked Intent: McCullum on KKR’s Batting Approach vs RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum said that they were poor with the bat and lacked the intent which they talked about before the game, after his side’s 8-wicket loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, 21 October.
Speaking at the post-match press conference, McCullum said, "RCB bowled really well. Siraj bowled excellent lines and lengths. He was able to present the seam and ask a few questions to our batsmen. Questions which, in the past, we would have answered better than what we did tonight.”
The 39-year-old former cricketer said that they expected RCB to come hard at them with pace as in Abu Dhabi, there’s a little help for the seam bowlers but rued the fact that they weren’t able to enter the game at any stage after being on 14/4.
“In all honesty, I didn’t think there was a lot in the wicket [for bowlers]. I think, Siraj obviously bowled well, and Morris at times also but if anything we were just a little timid in our approach. That’s a bit frustrating as we spoke at length before the game about trying to be positive and showing some strong intent.”Brendon McCullum, Head Coach, KKR
Mohammad Siraj bowled an exceptional opening spell of 3/2 in his first three overs as KKR couldn’t get out of the hole as they were reduced to 14/4 in 3.3 overs. After that, in an attempt to rebuild and trying to play out 20 overs, KKR kept losing wickets and ended up scoring just 84 runs.
McCullum said that teams don’t win many games with a score of 80-odd but it was good to see the intent from KKR bowlers and fielders in trying to defend the target.
KKR after Wednesday’s loss, have now five wins and as many losses in the ten games, they have played. McCullum acknowledged that this win will hurt their confidence but they have to come back stronger, work on those few little areas as they still have their destiny in their own hands and have the talent in the dressing room to qualify for the play-offs.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined