Orange, Purple Caps Stay With KL and Rabada, Archer Leads MVP Race

Kings XI Punjab skipper and opening batsman KL Rahul continued to wear the Orange Cap, leading the Indian Premier League run charts with 448 runs in eight games. He is followed by KXIP teammate and Ranji statemate Mayank Agarwal in the list, who has 382 runs. CSK's Faf du Plessis (307), RCB's Virat Kohli (304) and DC's Shreyas Iyer (298) occupy the third, fourth and fifth places. Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada leads the wicket-takers' list for Purple Cap, with 18 scalps in eight matches. The South African pace bowler is way ahead of his nearest competitors, Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer, Mumbai Indians' duo Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, and Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami, all of who have 12 wickets. These running caps are given to the highest run-scorer and the most wicket-taker in the tournament.

However, Jofra Archer tops the Most Valuable Player list with 194.5 points followed by Rabada, who is on second with 159.5 points, and KL Rahul with 157.5 points on the third position. The MVP award is given to the Player of the Tournament and players are awarded points for every four, six, wicket, catch, and dot-ball they are involved in.

The Most Valuable Players List.

In the points table, Mumbai Indians (MI) are perched atop with 12 points after eight games. Although Delhi Capitals (DC) too have 12 points with same number of wins, i.e. six, the Mumbai franchise is ahead on the net run rate. Royals Challengers Bangalore are third with 10 points.