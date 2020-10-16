IPL Points Table: MI Move to the Top, Tied on Points With DC

Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians raises his bat after scoring fifty against KKR. He made an unbeaten 78 0ff 44 balls. | Photo Courtesy: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians move again to the top of the table with 12 points.

A complete performance from Mumbai Indians saw them get the better of inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in Match 32 of IPL 2020. The change in captaincy from Dinesh Karthik to Eoin Morgan didn't work for the 2014 IPL winners who faced their 4th defeat of the season.

With this win, Mumbai Indians move again to the top of the table with 12 points. They have a better run rate than the Delhi Capitals. MI won the match with 19 balls to spare, further improving their run rate from +1.327 to +1.357.

Meanwhile, KKR continues to remain in the 4th position. With this loss, their run rate dipped even further from -0.577 to -0.684.

KKR has 8 points after having played 8 games. They have won 4 matches and lost 4.