Mistake in Reading the Pitch, Early Wickets Cost Us: Shreyas Iyer

DC Skipper said that 150-160 would have been a good total, but losing wickets in the powerplay put pressure on them. Anshul Gupta Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that losing wickets in powerplay didn’t help their cause | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL DC Skipper said that 150-160 would have been a good total, but losing wickets in the powerplay put pressure on them.

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer said that losing early wickets in the powerplay didn’t help their cause, and it put pressure on their middle-order, after his side’s 9-wicket loss against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, 31 October. Speaking at the post-match interview, Iyer said, “I think we fell short of reading the wicket. We weren’t up to the mark right from the start. I felt those wickets in the powerplay really took down the momentum from us. It was really important that few of us, we came in between and build that partnership but it happened in bits and pieces.” Iyer added that it was important for them to believe in their team and stay strong, as DC have now suffered 4th straight loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Referring to his comment about their failure to read the wicket properly as Iyer wanted to bat first, he said, “It was important to get a great start because once you get the momentum going, you can really build on from there onwards. And, later on, 150-160 would have been a great total on this wicket.”

With MI chasing the target of 111 in just 14.2 overs, DC’s net run rate took a major jolt as it is now behind Kings XI Punjab, i.e., -0.159 and they stare at elimination if they lose their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).