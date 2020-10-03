IPL 2020: Orange Cap Stays with Agarwal; Shami Holds onto Purple

Mayank Agarwal and Mohammad Shami of Kings XI Punjab continue to hold the Orange and Purple Caps, respectively, following the end of the 14th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), which the David Warner-led side won by seven runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE. Agarwal has so far scored 246 runs from four games and is at the top of the list of leading run-scorers. KL Rahul is at the second spot with 239 runs from four games. CSK's Faf du Plessis (195 runs in four games) is third on the list. In the bowlers' list, Shami is currently in possession of the Purple Cap with eight wickets in four matches. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada (seven wickets in three games) and Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians (six wickets in four games).

These running caps are presented to the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament. In the points table, Mumbai Indians are currently at the numero uno spot with four points from four games. They are followed by Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad, who all have four points but a lower net run-rate.