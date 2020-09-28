Mayank Agarwal on Team’s Decision at the Start to Open with Him

Agarwal said they know that they are doing a lot of things right, results will follow soon. The Quint Kings XI Punjab’s opener Mayank Agarwal hit a century in a losing cause against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday | (Photo: BCCI) IPL Agarwal said they know that they are doing a lot of things right, results will follow soon.

Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal shed some light on the team management’s decision to have him as an opener with KL Rahul at the start of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), after his 106 off 50 balls. “There were a lot of talks (about whom KL partner with), it was up to the coach and management. Whatever decision they take, we were happy with that.” Agarwal has scored 221 runs in three matches of the IPL 2020 opening for KXIP, just one run behind his partner KL Rahul. When asked about where does Chris Gayle fit in the scheme of things for KXIP when both the openers are going great, Agarwal said they are not thinking about that too much. He said that they will take as the situation comes as currently those two are playing well and giving good starts to the team.

When asked about if this defeat was difficult to take, Agarwal said that the talk in the dressing room is still very positive. “We have got 11 games to go and there are a lot of things that we’re doing right. So, we want to focus on that. Yes, we haven’t been able to close out [the games], that’s true, but we are not really focussing on the results.” He also said that the team is happy with the brand of cricket they are playing and the plans they are able to execute.

The 29-year old also commended Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia for playing the come-from-behind innings to win his team the game, after he was asked if KXIP was surprised with his promotion at No 4. The Indian Test opener was particularly happy batting with KL Rahul and said it is fun (if it’s easier to bat with someone you know so well) to bat with him. “He is a top-class player, top guy, we share a good friendship even on the field. The talk was if both are set, if we get a start, at least one stays till the end.” Commenting about the strategy to score on this Sharjah ground, he added that you try getting as many as you can get.