IPL: Dhawan’s Record Ton Propels Delhi Capitals to 164/5 vs KXIP

Shikhar Dhawan became the first batsman in IPL to score consecutive centuries in IPL. He scored 106 not out vs KXIP. Sushovan Sircar Shikhar Dhawan became the first batsman in IPL to score consecutive centuries in IPL. He scored 106 not out vs KXIP. | (image: BCCI) IPL Shikhar Dhawan became the first batsman in IPL to score consecutive centuries in IPL. He scored 106 not out vs KXIP.

Shikhar Dhawan continued his golden run in IPL as Delhi Capitals piled on the runs once again, scoring 164/5 at Dubai in match 38 of IPL 2020. The left-handed opener created history by becoming the first batsman ever in IPL history to score two back-to-back centuries. Having won the toss, Delhi elected to bat first and raced to 53/1 in their powerplay. However, Punjab’s spin trio of Maxwell-Bishnoi-Ashwin managed to keep things quiet in the middle overs. Delhi managed 47 in their last five overs, thanks to some big hits by Dhawan, but will feel they fell 15-20 runs short. Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers yet again, picking up two wickets for only 28 runs.

Kings XI Punjab, high on confidence following their memorable double super over victory against the mighty Mumbai Indians on Sunday, would fancy themselves to chase the target. Punjab will be banking on a good start by captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal and some big hitting from Chris ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle.

DHAWAN ON FIRE AGAIN

Dhawan has been unstoppable in the last four matches. He had scores of 69 not out, 57 and 101 not out in his last three outings and Tuesday was no different as he made 106. He read the sluggish surface of Abu Dhabi well and picked the line by leg spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin with accuracy, sweeping them at will. Having being criticised as being slow in his first five matches of this season’s IPL, Dhawan silenced his critics over the last four matches and entered the history books on Tuesday.

PANT FAILS TO SCORE IN COMEBACK

Delhi wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant made a comeback into the starting XI, following a three match absence owing to injury. He was promoted up the order at number 4 , ahead of big hitters Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer. However, the southpaw failed to make an impact as he was sent back to the pavillion for 14 off 20 balls. He was sent to the middle to take on the spinners but they kept him quiet with their lengths. Pant tried to hit one over the top off Maxwell’s bowling but was caught at long on by Mayank Agarwal.

SPINNERS SHINE AGAIN FOR PUNJAB

Once again, Punjab’s spin trio of Maxwell, Bishnoi and Ashwin proved effective on a surface that did provide assistance to spinners. The trio gave away only 88 runs in their combined 11 overs, claiming two important wickets.

Despite a good start in the powerplay, scoring at almost nine runs per over, Delhi managed only 73 in the next ten overs. While Maxwell picked up Pant’s wicket, Ashwin got the big wicket of captain Iyer.

While Maxwell finished with 31/1 in his four overs, Ashwin got 33/1. Bishnoi didn’t get a wicket but gave away only 24 in his three overs.