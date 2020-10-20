Delhi Elect to Bat First and Make 3 Changes, KXIP Leave Out Jordan

Delhi Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and chosen to bat first against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Delhi have 3 changes to their XI with Daniel Sams getting a debut game. Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer are also playing today. KXIP captain KL Rahul says he would have elected to bowl first anyway since their last 2 wins have come when they chased. They have left out Chris Jordan, the player who bowled their second Super Over on Sunday, and have included Jimmy Neesham in their XI.

While DC beat the struggling Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their previous match, KXIP beat the dominant Mumbai Indians after two Super Overs in an extraordinary match on Sunday.

Playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(captain/wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh