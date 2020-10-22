IPL 2020: KL Holds on to Orange Cap, Purple Stays With Rabada

KL Rahul holds on to the Orange Cap with 540 runs, while Kagiso Rabada leads the Purple Cap race with 21 wickets. IANS KL Rahul holds on to the Orange Cap with 540 runs, while Kagiso Rabada leads the Purple Cap race with 21 wickets | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL KL Rahul holds on to the Orange Cap with 540 runs, while Kagiso Rabada leads the Purple Cap race with 21 wickets.

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals have held on to their respective Orange and Purple Caps in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Match 39 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rahul is leading the batting charts with 540 runs from 10 games. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan, who after scoring two back-to-back hundreds, has amassed 465 runs in 10 innings. Mayank Agarwal, who has collected 398 runs in 10 innings, is third on the list.

In the bowling list, Rabada continues to remain at the top spot, having scalped 21 wickets in 10 matches so far. He is followed by Mohammad Shami who has 16 wickets to his name in the same number of matches. Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians completes the podium with 15 wickets in nine matches. These running caps are presented to the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

Meanwhile, RCB have moved to the second spot in the points table following their one-sided victory against KKR. The Virat Kohli-led side now have 14 points from 10 games, same as that of table-toppers Delhi Capitals, but because of the lower net run-rate, RCB are placed second. With 12 points from nine games, Mumbai Indians currently occupy the third spot.