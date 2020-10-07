IPL 2020: KL Rahul Keeps Orange Cap, Purple Stays With Rabada

KL Rahul leads the run-scorers list with 302 runs, while Kagiso Rabada has 12 wickets in his kitty.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continue to hold the Orange and Purple Cap, respectively, following the conclusion of the 20th IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals which the Rohit Sharma-led side won by 57 runs. Rahul has scored 302 runs, including one hundred and two half-centuries, in five matches so far and leads the chart for the leading run scorers. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis who has 282 runs to his name from five games. Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal is third on the list with 272 runs. In the bowlers' list, Rabada has 12 wickets from five games and leads the chart. He is followed by Jasprit Bumrah, who now has 11 wickets in six games. Bumrah's teammate Trent Boult is third on the list with 10 wickets from six matches.