Kagiso Rabada Takes Over Purple Cap From Chahal After 4/24 vs RCB

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continues to hold the Orange Cap while the Purple Cap is now with Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada following the conclusion of the 19th IPL 2020 match which the Shreyas Iyer-led side won by 59 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rahul has scored 302 runs – including one hundred and two half-centuries – in five matches so far and leads the chart for the leading run scorers. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis who has 282 runs to his name from five games. Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal is third on the list with 272 runs.