‘Silenced His Critics’: Twitter Reacts to Karthik’s Half-Century

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik finally found form with the bat as he smashed 58 off 29 balls to take his side to 164/4 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 10 October.

Karthik's first half-century this season has come after a bit of a struggle with form. However with his knock on Saturday, that featured eight boundaries and two sixes, Twitterati feel that the KKR skipper has managed to silence his critics.

After a slow start to their innings, Karthik gave KKR some much-needed momentum. He put up 82 runs for the fourth wicket with Gill, scoring most of the runs before the latter was run out in the 18th over for a 47-ball 57.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in a tweet, wrote, “Brilliant return to form by @DineshKarthik good to see a senior pro fighting out those mind battles; which are hard to combat sometimes!”.