IPL 2020 Points Table: DC Climb to Top Spot After Crushing RCB

A look at the IPL 2020 points table after DC defeated RCB by 59 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals were both competing for two points in their match on Monday, 5 October, in order to get to the top of the points table. RCB had elected to bowl first, where DC put up 196 runs in the first innings.

The Virat Kohli-led side could not complete the run chase with scanty run partnerships here and there. Rabada was brilliant with the ball, taking 4 wickets.

RCB were 9 wickets down by the end of the game, with 139 runs on the scoreboard. With these two points, Delhi Capitals climb to the top of the table, followed by Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on second and third position respectively.