IPL 2020: Scan Reports Pretty Encouraging, Says R Ashwin on Injury

While diving, Ashwin landed on his left shoulder and injured himself on the last ball of his first over. Ashish Satyam IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin dislocated his shoulder on the last ball of his first over, in an attempt to save a single. | (Photo: BCCI) IPL While diving, Ashwin landed on his left shoulder and injured himself on the last ball of his first over.

On Sunday, 20 September, in the second match of IPL 2020, between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, Ravichandran Ashwin hurt himself on the last ball of his first over. He picked up two wickets in his first five balls and then dived to stop Glenn Maxwell from picking a single. While diving, he landed on his left shoulder and suffered an injury. Speculations started soon after, that he might miss the whole IPL 2020.

But today, he took to Twitter and shared, “I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love.”

Also read: Ashwin Injures Left Shoulder But Hopeful of Playing the Next Game

After this tweet, fans congratulated him, saying they really want to see Ashwin on the field. Let's see when he gets totally fit and ready to make a comeback.