Ashwin Injures Left Shoulder But Hopeful of Playing the Next Game

Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first game for Delhi Capitals against his previous team, Kings XI Punjab, dislocated his shoulder while trying to save a run. Coming in to bowl in the last over of the powerplay, Ashwin sent back Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran. However, on the last ball of the over, Glenn Maxwell pushed the full delivery to long-on and while trying to save the run, Ashwin landed on his left arm. He was seen to be in pain as the physio was called and the spinner was taken off the field.

Later in the game, the off-spinner was seen on the sidelines wearing a sling. His injury could be a big blow for the Delhi side if he is not able to play in the upcoming matches as he is their premium spinner.

Ashwin came for the post-match presentation without any support on his left arm, giving fans hope that he would be able to recover from the injury soon. Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer also mentioned in the post-match interview that Ashwin had told him that he would be ready for the next game. "I met him before the Super over, he said he will be ready for the next game. But, in the end the physio is going to decide," he said. Ashwin bowled the sixth over of Punjab’s innings when he injured his arm and was taken out of the game. Not being able to bowl his remaining quota of overs, Marcus Stoinis had to bowl those three overs. Although Delhi prevailed in the Super Over, Stoinis was going for runs and Delhi did miss Ashwin’s presence with the ball.