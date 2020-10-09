IPL: Clinical Delhi Capitals Claim Top Spot, Beat RR by 46 Runs

In the lowest-scoring game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in this edition of the Indian Premier League so far, Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs on Friday, 9 October.

Choosing to chase, RR restricted Delhi to 184/8 – the first time this season that a team batting first in Sharjah did not score more than 200 runs.

In response, RR was bowled out for 138 with Rahul Tewatia’s 38 off 29 balls being the highest score in their innings. With this win, Delhi Capitals move to the top of the points table with five wins in six games, while Rajasthan Royals remain at the second-last spot with five losses six matches.

Delhi Capitals’ Innings

Going into the game with an unchanged eleven, Delhi lost three batsmen within the six Powerplay overs. Shikhar Dhawan was removed by Jofra Archer for 5 in the second over. His opening partner Prithvi Shaw was dropped by youngster Kartik Tyagi at 7, but was caught and bowled by Archer for 19. A stunning piece of fielding by Yashasvi Jaiswal sent captain Shreyas Iyer packing for 22 after getting run out by a direct hit. DC were reduced to 50/3 in 5.5 overs.

Number 5 batsman Marcus Stoinis then combined with number six Shimron Hetmyer (24-ball 45) to revive Delhi’s innings. Stoinis added 29 runs with Pant and then stitched a 30-run stand with Hetmyer, but was eventually removed by Tewatia for 39 (off 30 balls), which included four sixes. The big-hitting Hetmyer took the innings forward with Harshal Patel, and after smashing back-to-back sixes off youngster Tyagi, was caught out in the deep by Tewatia in the 17th over. His 24-ball 45 featured five maximums and a boundary. Jofra Archer returned with 3/24 while Kartik Tyagi (1/35), Andrew Tye (1/50) and Rahul Tewatia (1/20) picked up a wicket each.

Rajasthan Royals’ Innings

Anrich Nortje dismissed Steve Smith for 24.

Delhi Capitals were excellent on the field while defending their total as Rajasthan Royals’ run chase never really took off. Opener Jos Buttler (13) fell cheaply courtesy Dhawan’s diving catch at square leg off a deliver by R Ashwin.

Captain Steve Smith and opener Jaiswal couldn’t accelerate the innings and their 41-run stand took RR to 56/1 in 8 overs before Hetmyer took a stunner in the deep to dismiss the skipper for a 17-ball 24.

Marcus Stoinis dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (36-ball 34) to reduce RR to 82/5.

Sanju Samson, who started the season with scores of 74 and 85, was dismissed for his fourth-straight single digit score, falling to Stoinis for 5. The Aussie all-rounder also dismissed Jaiswal (36-ball 34) to reduce RR to 82/5, still needing 103 runs from 47 balls. Number 6 batsman Tewatia avoided a collapse for as long as he could, as Tye (6), Archer (2) and Gopal (2) fell cheaply. The all-rounder scored a 29-ball 38 before getting castled by Rabada, who finished with figures of 3/35 in 3.4 overs. In the innings where only four batsmen out of 10 could manage scores more than 6, Stoinis and Ashwin (2/22) picked up two wickets each while Harshal, Axar and Nortje got a scalp apiece.